COSCO Shipping Halts Middle East Operations Amid Regional Conflict
COSCO Shipping's container liner unit has paused new bookings to and from the Middle East due to escalating conflict and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Affected regions include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait. The company is exploring alternative unloading ports for current shipments.
- Country:
- China
COSCO Shipping's container liner division has suspended all new bookings for routes to and from Middle Eastern ports, including those in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This decision comes in response to increasing regional conflict and traffic limitations in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, according to a company statement.
The suspension also impacts routes to Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait. COSCO Shipping Lines is currently assessing options for alternative unloading ports for goods already in transit.
The company is actively developing follow-up logistics plans to manage cargo affected by the disruptions, showcasing the significant impact of regional instability on global supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict
Aluminium's Vital Passage: How the Strait of Hormuz Impacts Global Supply
Swasika Returns from UAE Amid West Asia Tensions: 'Situation Normal'
Shiv Sena's Swift Rescue: Maharashtra Tourists Return from UAE Amid Crisis
Maritime Incidents: Vessel Attacks Near UAE and Oman