COSCO Shipping Halts Middle East Operations Amid Regional Conflict

COSCO Shipping's container liner division has suspended all new bookings for routes to and from Middle Eastern ports, including those in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This decision comes in response to increasing regional conflict and traffic limitations in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, according to a company statement.

The suspension also impacts routes to Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait. COSCO Shipping Lines is currently assessing options for alternative unloading ports for goods already in transit.

The company is actively developing follow-up logistics plans to manage cargo affected by the disruptions, showcasing the significant impact of regional instability on global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)