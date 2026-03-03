Market Turmoil: Impact of U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict on Global Economy

The U.S. stock market faced a downturn as investors weighed the implications of intensified U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran. The ongoing conflict has triggered a rise in energy prices, sparking inflation fears. As oil prices surged by 2.2% and gold saw continuous gains for the fifth session, Wall Street's unease grew.

In a dramatic escalation, the U.S. and Israel launched an airstrike campaign in Iran, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran, alongside Hezbollah, retaliated, broadening instability in the Gulf region. President Donald Trump defended these actions as part of a strategic, ongoing conflict that is reportedly exceeding initial expectations.

Investors are on edge about potential inflationary pressures due to closed Strait of Hormuz affecting oil supply. This scenario complicates the Federal Reserve's position on interest rates, with rising inflation data and divided policy perspectives. Market activity will focus on upcoming U.S. economic reports, while the Fed's future moves are keenly anticipated.