Historic Torpedo Strike: US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship

In a landmark military event, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship, marking the first attack of this kind since World War II. The operation, reported in a Pentagon briefing, signifies escalating tensions and showcases advanced maritime capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:02 IST
In an unprecedented event, a US submarine launched a torpedo strike on an Iranian warship, as confirmed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night and marks the first such military action by the United States against an enemy vessel since World War II, according to Hegseth.

This operation underscores heightened tensions and highlights the sophisticated naval prowess of the U.S. forces.

