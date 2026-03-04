Left Menu

Gujarat's Deputy CM Spreads Colorful Cheer at Old-Age Home

Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi celebrated 'dhuleti' with elderly residents at Ambika Niketan Old-Age Home in Surat. Using colored powder, Sanghavi spread joy and reflected on the festival's social significance. He extended heartfelt wishes to the citizens and those serving tirelessly, emphasizing community harmony and shared happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:52 IST
Gujarat's Deputy CM Spreads Colorful Cheer at Old-Age Home
Harsh Sanghavi
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, marked the festival of 'dhuleti' by celebrating with residents of an old-age home in Surat. The vibrant event unfolded at the Ambika Niketan Old-Age Home in Piplod, where Sanghavi shared joy and warmth through the traditional application of 'gulal', or vermillion powder.

While joining the elderly in this festival of colors celebrated the day after Holi, Sanghavi expressed that bringing happiness into their lives offered a renewed sense of enthusiasm for him and the residents. The event highlighted the core essence of social harmony, capturing moments of shared happiness and community bonding.

Sanghavi extended heartfelt festive wishes to the people of Gujarat, as well as to the police and media professionals who dedicate themselves tirelessly. He underscored the festival's deeper significance, noting how its colors inspire fresh optimism and contribute to a thriving society rooted in mutual affection and warmth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
2
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
3
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey
4
Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026