Gujarat's Deputy CM Spreads Colorful Cheer at Old-Age Home
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi celebrated 'dhuleti' with elderly residents at Ambika Niketan Old-Age Home in Surat. Using colored powder, Sanghavi spread joy and reflected on the festival's social significance. He extended heartfelt wishes to the citizens and those serving tirelessly, emphasizing community harmony and shared happiness.
Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, marked the festival of 'dhuleti' by celebrating with residents of an old-age home in Surat. The vibrant event unfolded at the Ambika Niketan Old-Age Home in Piplod, where Sanghavi shared joy and warmth through the traditional application of 'gulal', or vermillion powder.
While joining the elderly in this festival of colors celebrated the day after Holi, Sanghavi expressed that bringing happiness into their lives offered a renewed sense of enthusiasm for him and the residents. The event highlighted the core essence of social harmony, capturing moments of shared happiness and community bonding.
Sanghavi extended heartfelt festive wishes to the people of Gujarat, as well as to the police and media professionals who dedicate themselves tirelessly. He underscored the festival's deeper significance, noting how its colors inspire fresh optimism and contribute to a thriving society rooted in mutual affection and warmth.
