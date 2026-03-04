Air France Suspends Flights to Havana Amid Fuel Shortage

Air France announced on Wednesday that flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Havana will be temporarily suspended starting March 29 due to a fuel shortage in Cuba. This shortage is affecting economic and tourist activities in the region.

The final flight departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle is scheduled for March 28. Passengers are advised to make necessary arrangements in light of the suspension.

According to an Air France statement, flights are expected to resume on June 15, provided there are improvements in fuel availability and the overall situation in Havana by then.

