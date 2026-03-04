Left Menu

Air France Suspends Flights to Havana Amid Fuel Shortage

Air France has announced a temporary suspension of flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Havana due to fuel shortages impacting economic and tourist activities in Cuba. The last scheduled flight is on March 28, with an expected resumption date of June 15, pending improvements in the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:33 IST
Air France Suspends Flights to Havana Amid Fuel Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Air France announced on Wednesday that flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Havana will be temporarily suspended starting March 29 due to a fuel shortage in Cuba. This shortage is affecting economic and tourist activities in the region.

The final flight departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle is scheduled for March 28. Passengers are advised to make necessary arrangements in light of the suspension.

According to an Air France statement, flights are expected to resume on June 15, provided there are improvements in fuel availability and the overall situation in Havana by then.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

 India
2
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
3
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
4
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026