Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey is formulating plans to manage a potential influx of refugees escaping the ongoing conflict in Iran, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci announced on Wednesday. Preparations include setting up buffer zones and temporary accommodation such as tent camps along the border.

Ciftci explained in Ankara that authorities have devised three contingency strategies. These involve managing migrant flow on the Iranian side, establishing buffer zones if containment proves ineffective, and allowing controlled entry into Turkey. The initial capacity has been set to host up to 90,000 people.

A Reuters eyewitness reported seeing hundreds of Iranians crossing into Turkey on Monday. Ciftci noted Iran's current restrictions on its citizens exiting the country, though Turkish nationals and third-country citizens can still leave. Between March 1 and 3, Turkey saw 5,010 entries and 5,495 departures, according to ministry data.

