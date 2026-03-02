Ministry Reviews Geopolitical Risks to Trade, Moves to Safeguard India’s EXIM Supply Chains

Amid an evolving geopolitical landscape, the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry convened a high-level stakeholder consultation to assess potential impacts on India’s export-import (EXIM) cargo flows and the broader export ecosystem.

The meeting was chaired by Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Shri Suchindra Misra, along with Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Shri Lav Agarwal. It brought together representatives from key ministries, regulatory bodies, logistics operators, shipping lines, financial institutions, and export promotion agencies.

Broad-Based Participation Across Trade Ecosystem

The consultation included participation from:

Logistics operators and shipping lines/forwarders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC)

Department of Financial Services

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Export promotion councils and industry stakeholders

The wide representation reflected the government’s intent to adopt a coordinated, whole-of-system approach to managing emerging trade risks.

Assessing Operational Disruptions

Stakeholders presented detailed assessments of the changing operational environment, focusing on:

Shipping route diversions

Transit-time variations

Vessel rescheduling

Container and equipment availability

Freight rate and insurance cost fluctuations

Impact on time-sensitive export segments

Particular attention was given to ensuring predictability in cargo movement and preventing avoidable delays in documentation, clearance, and payment processes.

The discussions underscored the need to maintain supply chain stability amid external uncertainties.

Government’s Priority: Continuity and Resilience

The Department of Commerce reiterated that safeguarding EXIM logistics remains a top government priority. Officials emphasised that the approach would remain facilitative, coordinated, and responsive to emerging developments.

The focus areas include:

Maintaining supply chain resilience

Protecting exporters’ interests, especially MSMEs

Ensuring essential imports for domestic production and consumption remain uninterrupted

Minimising congestion at ports and inland container depots (ICDs)

The government stressed that proactive monitoring and real-time coordination would be critical in navigating potential disruptions.

Special Focus on Time-Sensitive Exports

Mechanisms to support time-sensitive sectors were discussed, including:

Perishable agricultural products

Pharmaceuticals

High-value manufactured goods

Stakeholders explored ways to strengthen facilitation at ports and ICDs to ensure smooth cargo evacuation and avoid extended dwell times.

The meeting also addressed the need for close monitoring of surcharges, equipment availability, and shipping capacity adjustments.

Trade Facilitation Measures on the Table

The Government reiterated its readiness to implement supportive measures where required, including:

Procedural flexibility in export authorisations in cases of genuine disruption

Close coordination with Customs authorities to ensure seamless clearances

Engagement with financial institutions and insurers to safeguard exporter interests

Continued inter-ministerial coordination to address emerging bottlenecks

This multi-pronged strategy reflects lessons learned from recent global disruptions, including pandemic-related supply shocks and geopolitical tensions affecting maritime trade routes.

Strengthening India’s Trade Resilience

The consultation comes at a time when global trade routes face increased uncertainty, including shipping diversions, cost volatility, and insurance premium adjustments.

India, however, has demonstrated resilience in navigating previous disruptions. Officials reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that India remains a stable, reliable trading partner in the global economy.

By institutionalising close coordination between ministries, regulators, financial institutions and logistics operators, the government aims to protect India’s export momentum while safeguarding domestic supply chains.

The Department of Commerce confirmed that it will continue active engagement with stakeholders to ensure timely resolution of issues and uninterrupted trade flows.