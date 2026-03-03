EaseMyTrip Operates Special Charter Flights Amid West Asia Tensions
EaseMyTrip announces charter flights from Fujairah to Delhi and Mumbai amid escalating West Asia tensions. The flights aim to help Indians return safely as conflicts disrupt global travel. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to assist stranded nationals, travel company EaseMyTrip announced the operation of special charter flights from Fujairah, UAE, to Delhi and Mumbai. This decision comes in light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with the aim of ensuring the safe return of Indians amid rising security concerns.
EaseMyTrip shared details on social media about the flights scheduled for March 3, urging passengers to secure their limited seats on a first-come, first-served basis. The urgent call for action underscores the pressing need for travel assistance amidst rapidly escalating tensions in the region.
The announcement follows recent violent confrontations in West Asia, resulting in severe disruptions to global air travel. Delhi and Kolkata airports reported significant impacts, with airlines cancelling or delaying flights, leaving passengers to rely on continuous updates from their carriers as the situation remains fluid.
ALSO READ
Cyclist Kanthi Dutt Gears Up for 750km 'Fit India' Road Tour from Hyderabad to Mumbai
Escalating West Asia Tensions: Drone Interceptions and Strategic Strikes
India Stands Firm Amidst West Asia Tensions
India Strategizes Amidst West Asia Tensions to Secure Oil Supplies
India's Diplomatic Efforts Amid West Asia Tensions