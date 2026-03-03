EaseMyTrip Operates Special Charter Flights Amid West Asia Tensions

In a significant move to assist stranded nationals, travel company EaseMyTrip announced the operation of special charter flights from Fujairah, UAE, to Delhi and Mumbai. This decision comes in light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with the aim of ensuring the safe return of Indians amid rising security concerns.

EaseMyTrip shared details on social media about the flights scheduled for March 3, urging passengers to secure their limited seats on a first-come, first-served basis. The urgent call for action underscores the pressing need for travel assistance amidst rapidly escalating tensions in the region.

The announcement follows recent violent confrontations in West Asia, resulting in severe disruptions to global air travel. Delhi and Kolkata airports reported significant impacts, with airlines cancelling or delaying flights, leaving passengers to rely on continuous updates from their carriers as the situation remains fluid.