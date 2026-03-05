China's Bold Digital Yuan Strategy in Upcoming Five-Year Plan
China is set to advance the development of its digital yuan as highlighted in its 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026 to 2030. In addition, the nation plans to expedite the creation of world-class investment banks and institutions, aiming to strengthen its economic infrastructure.
- Country:
- China
China is gearing up to intensify the development of its digital yuan in the forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, scheduled for 2026 to 2030. This move is a part of a broader initiative to modernize the nation's economic framework.
Alongside the digital currency expansion, Chinese authorities have pledged to accelerate the establishment of top-tier investment banks and institutions. This strategic advancement aims to bolster the country's influence in global finance.
By integrating cutting-edge financial technologies and institutions, China seeks to fortify its economic resilience and standing in the international market, reinforcing its commitment to economic growth and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)