Kashmir Educational Institutions Closed Amid Protests
Schools and colleges in Kashmir have been ordered to close for two days due to protests against the alleged killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes. Demonstrations erupted across several Kashmir regions, predominantly Shia-populated areas, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures.
- Country:
- India
Educational institutions in Kashmir will be shuttered for two days following significant protests across the region. Demonstrators took to the streets to express outrage over reports of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in US-Israel military operations.
The protests were particularly intense in areas with a high Shia population, including key locations like Srinagar city. Thousands of people marched to denounce the action, prompting local authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.
A senior official announced the closure of both government and private schools and colleges in the Kashmir division starting Monday, stating that the decision aims to prevent any unrest while tensions remain high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict
Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention
Germany Urges Iran to Forsake Nuclear Armament for Diplomatic Solutions
Tensions Mount: UK's Response to US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Heightened Tensions: Potential Retaliation by Iranian Sleeper Cells in Europe