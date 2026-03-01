Kashmir Educational Institutions Closed Amid Protests

Educational institutions in Kashmir will be shuttered for two days following significant protests across the region. Demonstrators took to the streets to express outrage over reports of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in US-Israel military operations.

The protests were particularly intense in areas with a high Shia population, including key locations like Srinagar city. Thousands of people marched to denounce the action, prompting local authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

A senior official announced the closure of both government and private schools and colleges in the Kashmir division starting Monday, stating that the decision aims to prevent any unrest while tensions remain high.

