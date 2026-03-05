Left Menu

Efforts Underway for Safe Return of Andhra Pradesh Residents from West Asia

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society is collaborating with the Indian government to repatriate state residents stranded in West Asia. Efforts include securing transit visas via Bahrain. Many workers remain, as they are employed in essential sectors. Approximately 15,000 individuals from Andhra Pradesh are stranded in the region.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society has announced its collaboration with the central government to facilitate the safe return of state residents who are stranded in conflict-stricken West Asia. APNRTS, led by chief executive P Krishna Mohan, is coordinating efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs.

One major initiative involves securing transit visas from Bahrain, allowing stranded individuals to travel to Saudi Arabia and subsequently board flights back to India. Mohan stated that assisting passengers at airports is a top priority. Currently, a significant number of people are in Manama, seeking passage to Saudi Arabia to return home.

Despite regional tensions, flights from Oman continue to be operational, and civilians have generally been spared from direct harm. Many of the stranded individuals are employed in the utilities, power, and energy sectors—considered essential. Meanwhile, K Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh's NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister, highlighted that around 15,000 natives are trapped in the Gulf region.

