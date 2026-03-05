Efforts Underway for Safe Return of Andhra Pradesh Residents from West Asia
The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society is collaborating with the Indian government to repatriate state residents stranded in West Asia. Efforts include securing transit visas via Bahrain. Many workers remain, as they are employed in essential sectors. Approximately 15,000 individuals from Andhra Pradesh are stranded in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society has announced its collaboration with the central government to facilitate the safe return of state residents who are stranded in conflict-stricken West Asia. APNRTS, led by chief executive P Krishna Mohan, is coordinating efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs.
One major initiative involves securing transit visas from Bahrain, allowing stranded individuals to travel to Saudi Arabia and subsequently board flights back to India. Mohan stated that assisting passengers at airports is a top priority. Currently, a significant number of people are in Manama, seeking passage to Saudi Arabia to return home.
Despite regional tensions, flights from Oman continue to be operational, and civilians have generally been spared from direct harm. Many of the stranded individuals are employed in the utilities, power, and energy sectors—considered essential. Meanwhile, K Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh's NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister, highlighted that around 15,000 natives are trapped in the Gulf region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FIFA Secures Safety Measures Ahead of World Cup in Mexico
CDC on the Frontlines: Tackling South Carolina's Measles Resurgence
MotoGP and Formula One Races in Gulf Region Face Uncertainty Amid Conflict
CDC Takes Action: Battling South Carolina's Largest Measles Outbreak in Decades
Britain Takes Precautionary Measures Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions