GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Wins 'Developer of the Year' for Landmark Project

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a joint venture among Hyderabad's prominent real estate developers, clinched the 'Developer of the Year' award in the residential category at the 16th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards. Their standout project, The Cascades Neopolis, integrates wellness-focused design with global expertise, setting new standards for luxury urban living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:32 IST
Mr. Rohit Reddy Vangala, Partner, accepted the award in person at the Awards ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a leading consortium of real estate firms in Hyderabad, has been recognized as the 'Developer of the Year' in the residential category at the 16th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards.

The accolade was awarded for The Cascades Neopolis, a substantial luxury development project in Hyderabad's Neopolis region, helmed by the collaboration of GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty. The project is acclaimed for its innovative approach to wellness-centric living and global partnerships that emphasize architectural excellence and sustainable design.

The Cascades Neopolis spans 7.34 acres and includes 1,189 luxury residences, featuring 63-story towers and wellness-oriented amenities. Mr. Rohit Reddy Vangala, a partner, accepted the award, underlining the project's distinctive commitment to urban residential development. This development marks a significant benchmark in the city's real estate landscape for its scale, wellness focus, and international design collaboration.

