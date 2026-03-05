India's Tractor Industry Braces for Weather Hurdles Amid Growth Prospects

The Indian tractor industry is preparing for modest growth in the coming years, a situation influenced by concerns over weaker monsoon predictions, according to an HSBC Global Investment Research report.

El Nino conditions, which historically impact monsoons adversely, may dampen tractor sales, the report warns. However, it notes that current water reservoir levels in India stand about 24 percent above the long-term average.

This water abundance could mitigate some monsoon-related challenges, particularly in supporting the upcoming kharif sowing season, though the rabi cycle might still feel El Nino's effects later this year. HSBC predicts a 0-2 percent CAGR in tractor volumes between FY26 and FY28.

(With inputs from agencies.)