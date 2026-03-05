Mastek Secures Major UK Home Office Contract for Digital Transformation

Mastek, a leading provider of digital engineering and cloud transformation solutions, has been awarded a substantial £85 million framework engineering contract by the UK Home Office, according to recent filings. This pivotal contract will see Mastek's UK-based subsidiary manage and develop the Migration & Borders Technology Portfolio.

Under the agreement, specialist engineering teams from Mastek will work on enhancing the ATLAS platform, a key component of the UK Home Office's operations. The platform plays a critical role in managing visa and study routes, asylum casework, border force operations, and immigration enforcement. The project involves integrating automation, artificial intelligence, and leading-edge fraud reduction techniques to bolster platform scalability and resilience.

Mastek foresees substantial growth from this long-term collaboration and notes that the increasingly complex policies delivered through the Atlas system will drive further development. Mastek's global presence spans over 40 countries, and the company's shares have shown positive momentum on the BSE following the announcement.