Left Menu

Mastek Secures Major UK Home Office Contract for Digital Transformation

Mastek's UK subsidiary has won an £85 million contract from the UK Home Office to enhance its Migration & Borders Technology Portfolio. The company will use AI, automation, and modernisation to improve the resilience of the ATLAS platform. Significant growth is anticipated from this partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:27 IST
Mastek Secures Major UK Home Office Contract for Digital Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Mastek, a leading provider of digital engineering and cloud transformation solutions, has been awarded a substantial £85 million framework engineering contract by the UK Home Office, according to recent filings. This pivotal contract will see Mastek's UK-based subsidiary manage and develop the Migration & Borders Technology Portfolio.

Under the agreement, specialist engineering teams from Mastek will work on enhancing the ATLAS platform, a key component of the UK Home Office's operations. The platform plays a critical role in managing visa and study routes, asylum casework, border force operations, and immigration enforcement. The project involves integrating automation, artificial intelligence, and leading-edge fraud reduction techniques to bolster platform scalability and resilience.

Mastek foresees substantial growth from this long-term collaboration and notes that the increasingly complex policies delivered through the Atlas system will drive further development. Mastek's global presence spans over 40 countries, and the company's shares have shown positive momentum on the BSE following the announcement.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

Middle East Tensions and Patchy Earnings Drag Down European Markets

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

Maharashtra's Robust Economic Growth Set to Outpace National Average

 India
3
Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

Modi Calls for Swift End to Global Conflicts, Strengthens India-Finland Ties

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Escalate: Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026