Sri Lanka Navigates Diplomatic Waters Amidst Gulf Tensions

Sri Lanka is deliberating a diplomatic response after a second Iranian ship sought entry into its waters, following a US submarine's attack on an Iranian frigate. The incident occurred off the southern coastal town of Galle, resulting in the retrieval of over 80 Iranian sailors' bodies.

The government, responding to opposition leader Sajith Premadasa's inquiry, emphasized its commitment to safeguarding lives and regional peace. According to minister Nalinda Jayathissa, the Iranian vessel is currently stationed outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, awaiting emergency assistance.

As tensions rise in the Gulf region, Sri Lanka's actions are in line with international maritime obligations, prioritizing rescue operations amidst wide-ranging US-Iran hostilities, highlighted by a significant joint attack involving Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)