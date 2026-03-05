Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Medvedev's Escape, Holtz's Legacy, and WBC Kickoff

This sports news roundup covers Daniil Medvedev's escape from Dubai to play at Indian Wells, the death of legendary football coach Lou Holtz, Australia's victory in the World Baseball Classic opener, and more. It also touches on trade news, contract discussions, and the delay of World Cup security funds.

Updated: 05-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:28 IST
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev and two compatriots navigated a complex journey from Dubai to California amid geopolitical tensions, ensuring their participation in the BNP Paribas Open.

Legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz died at 89, leaving a lasting legacy in college football, while trade talks and sports politics kept the world of sports buzzing.

Australia triumphed over Taiwan in the World Baseball Classic opener, marking a thrilling start to the tournament amid a busy week in sports trades and contract negotiations.

