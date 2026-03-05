Sports News Roundup: Medvedev's Escape, Holtz's Legacy, and WBC Kickoff

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev and two compatriots navigated a complex journey from Dubai to California amid geopolitical tensions, ensuring their participation in the BNP Paribas Open.

Legendary Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz died at 89, leaving a lasting legacy in college football, while trade talks and sports politics kept the world of sports buzzing.

Australia triumphed over Taiwan in the World Baseball Classic opener, marking a thrilling start to the tournament amid a busy week in sports trades and contract negotiations.