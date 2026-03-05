Revolutionizing Safety and Comfort: Indian Railways' Rubber Component Upgrade

In a bid to bolster safety and passenger comfort, Indian Railways is enhancing its use of crucial rubber components, including UIC rubber vestibules and absorption strips, integral to the operations of its coaches. These components are designed to meet UIC standards, providing a secure, soundproof, and flexible connection between carriages, thereby reducing noise and vibration while ensuring passenger movement remains unhindered.

Faced with a significant disparity between the designed and actual service life of these components, a recent CAMTECH report has flagged the need for stringent maintenance protocols. Designed to last a decade, rubber components are currently facing reduced longevity due to higher-than-expected usage and natural aging. To counteract this issue, the Railways are adopting advanced mechanized cleaning and anti-rust treatments, while mandating the complete replacement of key rubber elements every 36 months for both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned coaches.

Concurrently, Indian Railways is rolling out a new technical directive mandating the use of Fire Retardant EPDM rubber, highlighting a shift towards materials with superior durability and safety. Companies like Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd. are leading this charge, expanding production capacity for specialized products to meet the demands of railway modernization. New standards require components to adhere to rigorous fire safety and mechanical performance criteria, setting a new benchmark for quality and reliability in the rail industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)