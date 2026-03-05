Left Menu

Airline Shares Surge Amid Middle East Flight Resumptions

Airline shares regained value as flights resumed in the Middle East following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. While Asian carriers saw a mixed response, ticket prices surged globally. Airlines rerouted flights and limited operations amid heightened conflict risks, yet some signs of diplomatic talks offered potential relief.

Airline stocks saw a resurgence on Thursday as flight operations resumed in the Middle East, offering a temporary reprieve after the region was thrown into chaos due to U.S.-Israeli military actions in Iran.

Chaos ensued as governments rushed to evacuate citizens from the conflict-stricken Middle East. Despite the reopening of flights, ticket prices surged on routes such as Australia to Europe, with airlines like Emirates and Etihad operating limited corridors.

Amid the turmoil, the aviation industry faced a reduced cargo capacity and soaring jet fuel prices. However, potential diplomatic talks hinted at a possible resolution, providing a glimmer of hope for the destabilized air travel sector.

