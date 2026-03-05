U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Looming Threat to Economic Stability

The ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran poses a significant risk to global economic stability, according to Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Speaking to Reuters, Renaud-Basso highlighted the potential adverse effects on risk capital, particularly in the regions where the EBRD operates.

Despite the EBRD's earlier growth estimates for its 41 covered countries, the escalating tensions have led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pushing crude oil prices up by 12%. This rise in energy costs could negatively impact energy-importing nations across Europe, potentially driving inflation and complicating monetary policy strategies.

Lebanon remains the most affected by these developments, exacerbated by Hezbollah's recent military actions against Israel. While the conflict's impact on Ukraine's international funding remains minimal, Renaud-Basso cautioned that an extended spike in global energy prices could challenge central banks' ability to lower interest rates smoothly.