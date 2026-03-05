Left Menu

CleanMax's IPO Debut: A Celebration of Team Spirit and Vision

CleanMax's IPO debut at the National Stock Exchange was marked by a heartfelt gesture from Founder Kuldeep Jain, who donned a blazer featuring photos of 600 employees to symbolize unity and teamwork. This event marked a milestone in the company's journey towards a net-zero future.

Updated: 05-03-2026 14:38 IST
At its stock market debut, CleanMax made a powerful statement about its core values, emphasizing the importance of its team. Founder and Managing Director Kuldeep Jain kicked off the National Stock Exchange ceremony with a symbolic gesture, wearing a custom blazer adorned with photographs of over 600 CleanMax employees. This visual representation underscored the company's people-first approach.

In his heartfelt address, Jain deviated from typical corporate speeches to share the company's journey. Highlighting both the challenges and triumphs faced along the way, he emphasized immense gratitude for his team. ''Our IPO is the biggest day for me and for CleanMax. I wanted all 600 of us together for it,'' he said. The listing, he insisted, was not just about financial success but about the people powering it.

Jain drew inspiration from Bollywood during the ceremony, quoting a famous line about the universe conspiring to help achieve one's desires. As CleanMax begins its next chapter as a publicly listed company, the strategy remains clear: continued growth fueled by the dedicated individuals who reached this milestone, paving the way for a net-zero future.

