Global Air Travel in Turmoil Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Global air travel faces severe disruptions due to the conflict in Iran, resulting in the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs. Airlines worldwide, including from Europe, Asia, and North America, have suspended or cancelled flights to affected regions, stranding thousands of passengers and affecting global flight schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:42 IST
Global air travel has come to a halt owing to the ongoing conflict in Iran, leading to the shutdown of crucial Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi. This situation has left tens of thousands of passengers stranded worldwide, causing massive disruptions to international flight schedules.

Affected airlines have issued updates on their operations, with Greece's Aegean Airlines suspending flights to and from locations like Tel Aviv and Baghdad until early March. Additionally, Canada's Air Canada plans to restart flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv by late March after halting operations.

European carriers such as Air France and KLM have also announced the suspension of their flights to the Middle East, continuing to deal with the fallout of the closed airspaces. Likewise, Asian airlines like Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines have paused services to affected areas, contributing to the global travel crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

