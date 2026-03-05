Global Aviation Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Airline shares wavered on Thursday as tensions in the Middle East and ensuing disruptions rattled the global aviation industry. Following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, some airline stocks regained ground, while others fell due to spiking oil prices.

Governments are working to repatriate citizens stranded by closed airspace and increased missile risks, with airline operations out of Dubai International Airport seeing a gradual uptick. However, global air traffic remains significantly below normal levels, affecting cargo movement and disrupting the international supply chain.

Azerbaijan temporarily closed part of its airspace, highlighting the ongoing threats to airlines as rerouted flights lead to increased costs. Analysts caution that any rebound in airline stocks may be short-lived, dependent on future developments in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)