Inferno at Dibrugarh Railway Workshop
A massive fire erupted at Dibrugarh's railway mechanical workshop in Assam. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities believe welding sparks may have ignited the blaze. Six fire tenders swiftly responded, controlling the situation within hours. The workshop, significant for being Northeast India's first, experienced smoke and chaos.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire erupted on Thursday at the railway mechanical workshop in Dibrugarh district of Assam, officials reported. Fortunately, despite the intensity of the blaze, there have been no injuries reported thus far.
The fire broke out in the first mechanical railway workshop of Northeast India, situated in Kadamani, Dibrugarh. According to reports, smoke was initially seen emanating from a store inside the workshop during the afternoon. The sight of thick smoke led to chaos in the surrounding area.
Authorities were quick to respond, informing the fire and emergency services immediately. Roughly six fire tenders from Dibrugarh and nearby Lahowal arrived promptly, working to contain the fire. Preliminary investigations suggest that welding work inside the store likely caused the fire due to sparks.
ALSO READ
Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Indian Air Force team begins search ops: Defence Spokesperson.
Grounded Flights Lead to EU Emergency Repatriations Amid Middle East Conflict
DYFI Challenges Assam Government's Stance on APSC Scam Report
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up in Assam Ahead of Elections
Assam Police Crack Down on Deepfake Scammers Exploiting AI