Inferno at Dibrugarh Railway Workshop

A massive fire erupted at Dibrugarh's railway mechanical workshop in Assam. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities believe welding sparks may have ignited the blaze. Six fire tenders swiftly responded, controlling the situation within hours. The workshop, significant for being Northeast India's first, experienced smoke and chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:17 IST
A massive fire erupted on Thursday at the railway mechanical workshop in Dibrugarh district of Assam, officials reported. Fortunately, despite the intensity of the blaze, there have been no injuries reported thus far.

The fire broke out in the first mechanical railway workshop of Northeast India, situated in Kadamani, Dibrugarh. According to reports, smoke was initially seen emanating from a store inside the workshop during the afternoon. The sight of thick smoke led to chaos in the surrounding area.

Authorities were quick to respond, informing the fire and emergency services immediately. Roughly six fire tenders from Dibrugarh and nearby Lahowal arrived promptly, working to contain the fire. Preliminary investigations suggest that welding work inside the store likely caused the fire due to sparks.

