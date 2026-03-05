Mystery in the Skies: Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Missing Over Assam
A Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force went missing over Assam's Karbi Anglong district. After losing radar contact at 7:42 pm, search and rescue operations began. Locals in Chokihola reported a possible crash site, but confirmation is pending. No news of the pilot's status yet.
An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 fighter jet has gone missing over the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The aircraft, which took off from Jorhat air base, last contacted air traffic control at 7:42 pm, as confirmed by Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat.
Rawat stated that search and rescue operations are already underway to locate the missing jet and its pilot. However, there have been no updates regarding the pilot's whereabouts or condition.
In addition, locals in the Chokihola area of the Bokajan sub-division reported a possible crash in a forested region. Authorities are mobilizing a team to investigate these claims, but no confirmation has been made so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
