Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Missing Fighter Jet Sparks Search Operations in Northeast India
Disappearance of IAF Su-30 MKI Fighter Jet Spurs Urgent Search
A Sailor's Sudden Disappearance: A Family's Desperate Search for Answers
The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A Chronology of Key Developments
Tragic Disappearance: Bihar Youth Feared Drowned in Alaknanda