Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Ecuador Expels Cuban Embassy Staff
Ecuador expelled Cuba's ambassador and his team, labeling them 'persona non grata.' This decision aligns with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa's tough stance on crime and coincides with joint military operations with the U.S. against organized crime. Ecuador's relations with Cuba have fluctuated with changing political tides.
In a significant diplomatic development, Ecuador has expelled Cuba's ambassador, Basilio Antonio Gutiérrez, and his staff, declaring them 'persona non grata.' The diplomats have been given 48 hours to leave the country, as stated by Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No specific reason was provided for this sudden move.
The decision came on the heels of an executive order by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, which saw the cancellation of José María Borja's diplomatic duties as Ecuador's ambassador to Cuba. This expulsion also coincides with Ecuador's joint military operations with the United States, aimed at combating organized crime.
The move underscores Ecuador's alignment with U.S. policies, especially concerning regional security issues. Relations between Ecuador and Cuba have been historically fluctuating, influenced by shifts in domestic politics. The expulsion also reflects broader regional tensions, illustrated by recent diplomatic incidents involving Ecuador.
