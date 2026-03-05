Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Ecuador Expels Cuban Embassy Staff

Ecuador expelled Cuba's ambassador and his team, labeling them 'persona non grata.' This decision aligns with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa's tough stance on crime and coincides with joint military operations with the U.S. against organized crime. Ecuador's relations with Cuba have fluctuated with changing political tides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:57 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Ecuador Expels Cuban Embassy Staff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a significant diplomatic development, Ecuador has expelled Cuba's ambassador, Basilio Antonio Gutiérrez, and his staff, declaring them 'persona non grata.' The diplomats have been given 48 hours to leave the country, as stated by Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No specific reason was provided for this sudden move.

The decision came on the heels of an executive order by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, which saw the cancellation of José María Borja's diplomatic duties as Ecuador's ambassador to Cuba. This expulsion also coincides with Ecuador's joint military operations with the United States, aimed at combating organized crime.

The move underscores Ecuador's alignment with U.S. policies, especially concerning regional security issues. Relations between Ecuador and Cuba have been historically fluctuating, influenced by shifts in domestic politics. The expulsion also reflects broader regional tensions, illustrated by recent diplomatic incidents involving Ecuador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

 Global
2
US Navy to Escort Tankers Amid Iran Tensions

US Navy to Escort Tankers Amid Iran Tensions

 Global
3
Australia and Canada Forge Critical Minerals Partnership

Australia and Canada Forge Critical Minerals Partnership

 Global
4
Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously

Dollar Retreats as Middle East Tensions Ease, Markets React Cautiously

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026