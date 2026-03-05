Left Menu

Ecuador Expels Cuban Ambassador Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty

Ecuador has labeled Cuban Ambassador Basilio Gutierrez and his diplomatic staff as 'persona non grata,' giving them 48 hours to exit the country. The expulsion, based on Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, has raised questions about Ecuador-Havana relations. Ecuadorean security forces were seen outside Cuba's embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 03:28 IST
Ecuador Expels Cuban Ambassador Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty

Ecuador's government has declared Cuban Ambassador Basilio Gutierrez and his diplomatic team as 'persona non grata,' a move that comes with a 48-hour deadline for their departure.

Although the exact reasons for President Daniel Noboa's decision remain undisclosed, officials pointed to Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, leaving the status of formal ties between Quito and Havana unclear.

Ecuadorean police and military forces were reported patrolling near the Cuban embassy in Quito, according to witnesses, while Cuban officials have refrained from commenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
2
Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

 United States
4
President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026