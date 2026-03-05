Ecuador Expels Cuban Ambassador Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty

Ecuador's government has declared Cuban Ambassador Basilio Gutierrez and his diplomatic team as 'persona non grata,' a move that comes with a 48-hour deadline for their departure.

Although the exact reasons for President Daniel Noboa's decision remain undisclosed, officials pointed to Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, leaving the status of formal ties between Quito and Havana unclear.

Ecuadorean police and military forces were reported patrolling near the Cuban embassy in Quito, according to witnesses, while Cuban officials have refrained from commenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)