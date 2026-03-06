Escalating Middle East Tensions: Allies and Adversaries Collide

The Middle East conflict has reached new heights as U.S. President Donald Trump supports Iranian Kurdish forces' attacks on Iran, amid growing regional tensions. Azerbaijan has reacted to Iranian drones crossing its border, while Israel and Iran engage in an escalating military offensive.

Iran has targeted several sites, including the U.S. Al Udied airbase in Qatar and other strategic locations across the region. Retaliation comes as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launches new initiatives to counter perceived Israeli and U.S. aggression.

Meanwhile, global economies brace for the impact of rising oil prices as military actions disrupt energy supplies. With political implications for President Trump, and limited public support domestically, the international community monitors the volatile situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)