Cultural Bridges: 'An Evening in Japan' Strengthens India-Japan Ties in Puri

The Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata, in association with the India-Japan Friendship Centre and the Hotel Association of Puri, Odisha, organized a cultural event titled 'An Evening in Japan' to bolster tourism and foster cultural exchange between Japan and India.

In Puri, Deputy Consul General Ashida Katsunori emphasized the significant role education has played in Japan's development and presented Japan as a premier tourist destination. 'I learnt about Puri a lot when I came here,' Katsunori remarked, recognizing the potential for increased tourism.

Kunna Dash, President of the India-Japan Friendship Centre, expressed optimism about Puri's appeal to Japanese tourists due to its coastal location, stating that further development could enhance its tourist allure. Simultaneously, discussions between Indian MPs and Japanese officials reinforced the strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting shared economic goals.

