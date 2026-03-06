Left Menu

Cultural Bridges: 'An Evening in Japan' Strengthens India-Japan Ties in Puri

The Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata organized 'An Evening in Japan' in Puri to promote tourism and cultural exchange with India. The event highlighted the shared interests and economic collaboration between the two nations, aiming to enhance Puri's appeal to Japanese tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:47 IST
Cultural Bridges: 'An Evening in Japan' Strengthens India-Japan Ties in Puri
Deputy Consul General of Japan Ashida Katsunori and India-Japan Friendship Centre President Kunna Dash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata, in association with the India-Japan Friendship Centre and the Hotel Association of Puri, Odisha, organized a cultural event titled 'An Evening in Japan' to bolster tourism and foster cultural exchange between Japan and India.

In Puri, Deputy Consul General Ashida Katsunori emphasized the significant role education has played in Japan's development and presented Japan as a premier tourist destination. 'I learnt about Puri a lot when I came here,' Katsunori remarked, recognizing the potential for increased tourism.

Kunna Dash, President of the India-Japan Friendship Centre, expressed optimism about Puri's appeal to Japanese tourists due to its coastal location, stating that further development could enhance its tourist allure. Simultaneously, discussions between Indian MPs and Japanese officials reinforced the strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting shared economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.

Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic se...

 Global
2
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.

Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of d...

 Global
3
Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

 Global
4
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026