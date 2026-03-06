KPJ Healthcare Unveils Advanced Neuroscience and Stroke Centre at DSH2

In a significant advancement for Malaysia's healthcare sector, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has launched a cutting-edge Neuroscience and Stroke Centre of Excellence at the Damansara Specialist Hospital 2. This marks the second such Centre under the KPJ Health System, aiming at fortifying complex neurological and stroke treatment capabilities.

The Centre's opening signifies a leap forward for KPJHS, introducing structured clinical pathways that encompass emergency care, imaging, and rehabilitation. Multidisciplinary teams, including experts in neurology and stroke care, will operate within this integrated framework, facilitating quick decision-making and consistent patient care throughout treatment and recovery stages.

Leadership at KPJ is clear in their vision, with Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim and Chin Keat Chyuan emphasizing the role of this Centre in reinforcing MOH protocols and collaborating with the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Equipped with advanced imaging and therapeutic technology, the Centre also underpins clinical research and educational initiatives, setting a benchmark for future developments across KPJ Healthcare's 30 hospitals.

