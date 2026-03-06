Maersk's Precautionary Suspension of FM1 and ME11 Services

Maersk has announced the temporary suspension of two key services: FM1, which connects the Far East to the Middle East, and ME11, linking the Middle East to Europe. The decision, communicated in a statement on Friday, is aimed at safeguarding personnel and vessels.

This precautionary measure is critical to ensuring minimal disruption across the company's wider global network. By halting these services temporarily, Maersk aims to prioritize safety without jeopardizing operational continuity.

Customers were informed of the suspension through an advisory, underscoring Maersk's commitment to maintaining safety and efficiency in its shipping operations despite ongoing challenges.