Left Menu

Maersk's Precautionary Suspension of FM1 and ME11 Services

Maersk announced the temporary suspension of its FM1 service from the Far East to the Middle East and ME11 service from the Middle East to Europe. The precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels while minimizing disruptions across their global network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:51 IST
Maersk's Precautionary Suspension of FM1 and ME11 Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Maersk has announced the temporary suspension of two key services: FM1, which connects the Far East to the Middle East, and ME11, linking the Middle East to Europe. The decision, communicated in a statement on Friday, is aimed at safeguarding personnel and vessels.

This precautionary measure is critical to ensuring minimal disruption across the company's wider global network. By halting these services temporarily, Maersk aims to prioritize safety without jeopardizing operational continuity.

Customers were informed of the suspension through an advisory, underscoring Maersk's commitment to maintaining safety and efficiency in its shipping operations despite ongoing challenges.

TRENDING

1
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

 India
2
Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

 India
4
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026