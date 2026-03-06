Innovative Insurance Package by Numeros Motors and Royal Sundaram Prioritizes Women's Safety

In a groundbreaking move, Numeros Motors has teamed up with Royal Sundaram General Insurance to unveil an exclusive insurance package designed for the new n-First electric two-wheeler buyers. This initiative aims to pioneer rider safety through comprehensive personal accident protection, daily hospital cash benefits, and special cancer care coverage tailored for women.

The collaboration emphasizes a forward-thinking approach to rider security, reflecting a shift from mere vehicle protection to a broader definition of safety. As India's electric mobility sector evolves, this 'Ride Safe, Live Protected' initiative underscores a strong commitment to holistic insurance offerings that address both the rider's and their family's wellbeing.

Catering to the rapidly growing segment of women adopting electric vehicles, this scheme embeds essential health and accident coverage directly into the purchasing process. With a focus on empowerment, Numeros Motors and Royal Sundaram are closing critical health coverage gaps, offering peace of mind to modern urban commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)