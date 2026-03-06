Ride Safe, Live Protected: A Revolutionary Insurance Initiative

In a pioneering move, Numeros Motors in collaboration with Royal Sundaram General Insurance has announced an innovative insurance package for their latest electric two-wheeler, the n-First. This tailored policy includes accident protection, daily hospital cash, and specialized cancer care cover, with a focus on female riders.

The Ride Safe, Live Protected initiative seeks to redefine rider safety by offering comprehensive wellbeing benefits integrated into the purchase of the n-First. The insurance package, priced at Rs 1,200, underscores preventing financial strain on families while encouraging the growth of electric mobility.

Numeros Motors CEO, Shreyas Shibulal, emphasized the company's dedication to sustainable and safe EV adoption. With women representing a significant portion of urban EV users, this collaboration closes a vital gap in insurance coverage by embedding protection directly into the purchase process.

(With inputs from agencies.)