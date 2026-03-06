Australia Condemns 'Unsafe' Aerial Encounter with China
Australia has expressed concerns following a risky encounter between its military helicopter and a Chinese helicopter in the Yellow Sea. The Australian Defence Force was on a routine patrol related to UN sanctions against North Korea when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported.
Australia has raised serious concerns with China after an 'unsafe and unprofessional' incident between two military helicopters, according to a statement from the defence department on Friday.
An Australian military helicopter was conducting operations over international waters in the Yellow Sea when it was intercepted by a Chinese helicopter. The Chinese craft matched the Australian helicopter's altitude before dangerously closing in and rolling towards it, prompting evasive action from the Australian crew.
The operation was part of an effort to enforce United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea. Such encounters have become part of a pattern, with Australia previously criticizing China's military conduct in similar situations. No injuries occurred, and the Chinese embassy has yet to comment.
