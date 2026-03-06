Protest Sparks Chaos in Goa Assembly: Zuari River Dam Controversy
A protest erupted in the Goa assembly over a proposed dam on the Zuari River, leading to the detention of four individuals. The disruption was criticized by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who compared it to 'terrorist' behavior. The protest highlights ongoing local opposition to the dam project.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals were detained after causing a disruption in the Goa assembly on Friday. The protest occurred during the opening day of the budget session, where demonstrators objected to a proposed dam on the Zuari River.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the protest, likening it to a 'terrorist kind of attitude.' Despite the assembly's efforts to remain on track, the incident pointed to the growing tension surrounding the controversial dam project, which has already led to a 25-day sit-in protest by villagers fearing displacement.
Assembly marshals swiftly detained the demonstrators. The proposed dam aims to address future drinking water needs, according to officials, though it continues to face significant local opposition.
