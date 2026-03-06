Left Menu

Protest Sparks Chaos in Goa Assembly: Zuari River Dam Controversy

A protest erupted in the Goa assembly over a proposed dam on the Zuari River, leading to the detention of four individuals. The disruption was criticized by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who compared it to 'terrorist' behavior. The protest highlights ongoing local opposition to the dam project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:21 IST
Protest Sparks Chaos in Goa Assembly: Zuari River Dam Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals were detained after causing a disruption in the Goa assembly on Friday. The protest occurred during the opening day of the budget session, where demonstrators objected to a proposed dam on the Zuari River.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned the protest, likening it to a 'terrorist kind of attitude.' Despite the assembly's efforts to remain on track, the incident pointed to the growing tension surrounding the controversial dam project, which has already led to a 25-day sit-in protest by villagers fearing displacement.

Assembly marshals swiftly detained the demonstrators. The proposed dam aims to address future drinking water needs, according to officials, though it continues to face significant local opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

Indian Watch Brand Rotoris Debuts on Formula 1 Grid with Kush Maini

 India
2
Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

Raisina Dialogue Highlights: India's Strategic Energy Role Amidst Geopolitic...

 India
3
Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

 Global
4
Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026