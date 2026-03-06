Kosovo Faces Snap Elections as Parliament Dissolved

Kosovo is headed for snap elections following the dissolution of its parliament by President Vjosa Osmani. This move comes after the assembly failed to elect a new president within the stipulated constitutional deadline.

The parliament, consisting of 120 members, had until midnight on Thursday to make a decision. However, the ruling party, Vetevendosje, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, could not muster the required quorum to support their candidate.

Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca was the ruling party's nominee, but efforts to rally opposition lawmakers fell short, prompting the president to take decisive action by calling for fresh elections.

