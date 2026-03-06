Kosovo Faces Snap Elections as Parliament Dissolved
President Vjosa Osmani dissolved Kosovo’s parliament and called for snap elections after a failure to elect a new president. The ruling Vetevendosje party, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, was unable to secure the necessary quorum or opposition support for its candidate, Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca.
Kosovo is headed for snap elections following the dissolution of its parliament by President Vjosa Osmani. This move comes after the assembly failed to elect a new president within the stipulated constitutional deadline.
The parliament, consisting of 120 members, had until midnight on Thursday to make a decision. However, the ruling party, Vetevendosje, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, could not muster the required quorum to support their candidate.
Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca was the ruling party's nominee, but efforts to rally opposition lawmakers fell short, prompting the president to take decisive action by calling for fresh elections.
