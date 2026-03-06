Left Menu

Panic Over Fuel Shortage Quashed in Kheri District

Rumors of a fuel and LPG shortage in Kheri district sparked panic and long queues at petrol stations. Officials, however, dismissed these rumors, assuring that ample supplies are available. Residents are urged to remain calm and purchase fuel as needed, with strict action promised against hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Panic ensued in Kheri district as rumors of a fuel and LPG shortage circulated, causing locals to form long queues at petrol stations. The supposed scarcity was linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

District Supply Officer Anjani Kumar Singh addressed the situation, stating that these rumors were unfounded and reassuring residents of adequate petroleum product supplies. Singh emphasized that people should purchase fuel only according to necessity.

Authorities, including District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and local petroleum and LPG distributors, reiterated the availability of sufficient stocks, urging calm among the community and warning against hoarding practices.

