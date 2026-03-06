Kerala CM Urges PM Modi to Curb Airfare Hikes Amid West Asia Conflict

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the escalating airfares and increase flight services to assist Indians stranded in Gulf countries amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. This plea follows rising concerns over travel restrictions caused by airspace closures.

In a social media post, Vijayan highlighted the plight of expatriates, particularly Keralites, stuck due to limited flight availability and accused airlines of predatory pricing. He proposed a centralised registration system to prioritize the repatriation of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and pregnant women, and urged special attention to transit passengers stranded mid-journey.

The situation has intensified following a recent joint US-Israel strike on Iran, resulting in retaliatory attacks that have exacerbated regional instability. Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, have commenced limited operations to repatriate affected individuals, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation remains vigilant in managing the crisis.