Kerala CM Urges PM Modi to Curb Airfare Hikes Amid West Asia Conflict

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to PM Modi for intervention in the 'predatory hiking' of airfares and increased flight services to aid Indians stranded in the Gulf due to West Asian tensions. Centralised registration for priority repatriation is also recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:06 IST
Kerala CM Urges PM Modi to Curb Airfare Hikes Amid West Asia Conflict
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the escalating airfares and increase flight services to assist Indians stranded in Gulf countries amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. This plea follows rising concerns over travel restrictions caused by airspace closures.

In a social media post, Vijayan highlighted the plight of expatriates, particularly Keralites, stuck due to limited flight availability and accused airlines of predatory pricing. He proposed a centralised registration system to prioritize the repatriation of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and pregnant women, and urged special attention to transit passengers stranded mid-journey.

The situation has intensified following a recent joint US-Israel strike on Iran, resulting in retaliatory attacks that have exacerbated regional instability. Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, have commenced limited operations to repatriate affected individuals, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation remains vigilant in managing the crisis.

