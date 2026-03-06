Coal Minister Urges Completion of Amberpet Service Road

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to expedite the pending land acquisition for constructing a critical service road beneath Amberpet flyover. Despite its inauguration in 2025, the absence of this road has inconvenienced commuters, Reddy emphasized in his letter to the Chief Minister.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways completed the 1.5-kilometer Amberpet flyover along NH-163 at a cost of Rs 265 crore to alleviate Hyderabad's traffic congestion. However, the unresolved land acquisition has stalled the service road's completion, affecting travel time reductions the flyover was meant to provide.

Past discussions with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao have failed to resolve the issue. Minister Reddy has called on the current Chief Minister to instruct officials to address and resolve the delay promptly.