Morbi Ceramic Industry Faces Massive Shutdown Amid Fuel Shortage

The ceramic manufacturing sector in Morbi, Gujarat, is on the brink of a major crisis as nearly 100 manufacturing units have already ceased operations due to a disruption in fuel supplies. The closure is linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, raising fears that the situation could worsen.

According to Manoj Arvadiya, president of the Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association, the main issue is the lack of propane gas supply, essential for these factories. If the situation remains unchanged, another 400 units may be forced to shut down in the near future, causing further economic turmoil.

The crisis is impacting export commitments and the industry's financial cycles, while also threatening jobs. Despite these challenges, the industry is attempting to retain workers and is calling on the state government for assistance. Concerns are also heightened given the geopolitical tensions affecting crucial gas supplies from the Gulf region.

