Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Address US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and clarify India's position on the recent US-Israel attack on Iran. Gandhi questions whether Modi supports the assassination of a head of state as a means to define global order.

Highlighting the fragile state of the region, Gandhi emphasized the need to condemn all unilateral and aggressive actions, including Iran's retaliatory attacks. He warns that violence will only lead to further instability, with millions, including Indians, facing an uncertain future.

Gandhi calls for a principled foreign policy committed to sovereignty and peaceful conflict resolution, urging Modi to uphold these ideals. As the conflict intensifies, Gandhi insists India should courageously defend international law and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)