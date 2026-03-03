Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Address US-Israel-Iran Conflict

In the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Rahul Gandhi calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clearly state India's stance on the US-Israel attack on Iran. Gandhi stresses the importance of condemning unilateral acts of aggression and advocates for dialogue and restraint to secure peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:04 IST
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and clarify India's position on the recent US-Israel attack on Iran. Gandhi questions whether Modi supports the assassination of a head of state as a means to define global order.

Highlighting the fragile state of the region, Gandhi emphasized the need to condemn all unilateral and aggressive actions, including Iran's retaliatory attacks. He warns that violence will only lead to further instability, with millions, including Indians, facing an uncertain future.

Gandhi calls for a principled foreign policy committed to sovereignty and peaceful conflict resolution, urging Modi to uphold these ideals. As the conflict intensifies, Gandhi insists India should courageously defend international law and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

