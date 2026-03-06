Swiggy's Expansion: Untapped Potential in India's Food Delivery Market
India's food delivery market remains largely untapped, presenting significant growth opportunities for Swiggy. CEO Rohit Kapoor highlights investment focus areas to spur growth, while noting the rise in female delivery riders. Swiggy faces challenges from increased losses related to quick commerce and marketing expenses.
India's food delivery sector is ripe for expansion, according to Swiggy's Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor. Despite current profitability, Swiggy is poised to invest strategically in growth opportunities as the company navigates a still-underpenetrated market.
Speaking before International Women's Day, Kapoor highlighted the surge in Swiggy's female delivery riders, particularly in regions where women frequently use two-wheelers—such as Chandigarh, parts of Gujarat, and South India. This increase is part of a broader initiative to empower women in business, featuring partnerships with female entrepreneurs.
The company reported increased losses of Rs 1,065 crore for the last quarter, primarily due to its quick commerce segment and rising marketing expenses. This was a notable rise from the Rs 799 crore loss in the same period the previous year. Highlighting the importance of women-led businesses, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized their critical role in India's economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
