Swiggy's Expansion: Untapped Potential in India's Food Delivery Market

India's food delivery sector is ripe for expansion, according to Swiggy's Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor. Despite current profitability, Swiggy is poised to invest strategically in growth opportunities as the company navigates a still-underpenetrated market.

Speaking before International Women's Day, Kapoor highlighted the surge in Swiggy's female delivery riders, particularly in regions where women frequently use two-wheelers—such as Chandigarh, parts of Gujarat, and South India. This increase is part of a broader initiative to empower women in business, featuring partnerships with female entrepreneurs.

The company reported increased losses of Rs 1,065 crore for the last quarter, primarily due to its quick commerce segment and rising marketing expenses. This was a notable rise from the Rs 799 crore loss in the same period the previous year. Highlighting the importance of women-led businesses, Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized their critical role in India's economic development.

