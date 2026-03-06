Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly impacted Indian flight operations, with airlines grappling to manage schedules amid airspace restrictions. On Friday, the government announced that while 96 flights were scheduled, 278 international services have been cancelled due to the growing tensions in the region.

The civil aviation ministry acknowledged that airspace closures have resulted in widespread disruptions. Major airports across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata saw over 140 cancellations, affecting both departures and arrivals. As tensions rise, airlines like Akasa Air and SpiceJet have initiated limited services to manage stranded passengers.

Amid these disruptions, the ministry has urged travelers to stay updated through official airline communications. Assistance is being coordinated by the Passenger Assistance Control Room, addressing over 1,800 grievances to date. Certain routes through Saudi Arabia and Oman remain operational, but other services in West Asia are on hold until March 10.