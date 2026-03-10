Left Menu

Air India Fuel Surcharge Rise Amid Middle East Conflict

Air India and Air India Express are introducing a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on domestic flights and increasing charges for international routes due to rising jet fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict. The changes begin on March 12 and will be implemented in phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:53 IST
Air India Fuel Surcharge Rise Amid Middle East Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Air India and Air India Express have announced the introduction of a Rs 399 fuel surcharge on domestic flight tickets starting March 12. This move comes in response to a significant hike in jet fuel prices, attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

For international travelers, the surcharge varies: West Asia flights will see a USD 10 increase, Africa-bound flights will rise by USD 30 to USD 90, and Southeast Asia services will increase by USD 20 to USD 60. Notably, this also affects flights to and from Singapore, which previously had no fuel surcharges.

This phased implementation aims to offset the financial impact of the skyrocketing fuel costs. The surcharge on domestic and international routes reflects the airline's response to the precarious situation affecting global fuel markets.

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
3
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026