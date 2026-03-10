Air India Fuel Surcharge Rise Amid Middle East Conflict
Air India and Air India Express are introducing a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on domestic flights and increasing charges for international routes due to rising jet fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict. The changes begin on March 12 and will be implemented in phases.
Air India and Air India Express have announced the introduction of a Rs 399 fuel surcharge on domestic flight tickets starting March 12. This move comes in response to a significant hike in jet fuel prices, attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
For international travelers, the surcharge varies: West Asia flights will see a USD 10 increase, Africa-bound flights will rise by USD 30 to USD 90, and Southeast Asia services will increase by USD 20 to USD 60. Notably, this also affects flights to and from Singapore, which previously had no fuel surcharges.
This phased implementation aims to offset the financial impact of the skyrocketing fuel costs. The surcharge on domestic and international routes reflects the airline's response to the precarious situation affecting global fuel markets.
Air India to levy Rs 399 fuel surcharge on domestic flight tickets from March 12 due to steep rise in jet fuel prices: Statement.
Sky-High Travel Costs: Air India Fuel Surcharge Hike Amidst Rising Jet Fuel Prices
