Sky-High Travel Costs: Air India Fuel Surcharge Hike Amidst Rising Jet Fuel Prices

Air India and Air India Express will implement a fuel surcharge from March 12 due to rising jet fuel prices amid Middle East conflict. Domestic flights will see a Rs 399 surcharge, while international flights will experience varied hikes. This move addresses escalating operating costs driven by geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to soaring jet fuel prices, Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights, effective March 12. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have significantly impacted fuel costs.

Domestic travelers will face an additional Rs 399 charge, while international routes will incur varying increases. For example, passengers flying to Europe will see a surcharge rise from USD 100 to USD 125, and those heading to North America will experience a USD 50 hike.

This strategy aims to alleviate financial strains on Air India's operations, as aviation turbine fuel now accounts for nearly 40% of airline costs. The new surcharges will not affect tickets issued before these changes unless modifications are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

