India's Strategic Shift in Gas Production Amid Middle East Conflict
Reliance Industries is increasing its production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) while redirecting natural gas to crucial sectors due to disruptions in LNG shipments from the Middle East. India has implemented emergency measures to manage the potential shortage of cooking gas, mainly sourced from the Middle East.
In response to a critical disruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the Middle East, Reliance Industries, which operates the world's largest refining complex, has announced an increase in its production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
The Indian conglomerate is also redirecting locally-produced natural gas to support priority sectors. These actions follow India's implementation of emergency measures aimed at mitigating potential shortages of cooking gas across the country.
India's dependency on the Middle East for its LPG and LNG supplies has prompted urgent interventions, including a national directive for refiners to boost LPG production. These steps are part of a broader strategy to ensure energy security amid ongoing international conflicts.
