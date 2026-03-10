Wall Street Rallies as Crude Prices Drop Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns

Wall Street's primary stock indexes rebounded from early lows on Tuesday, buoyed by a decline in crude oil prices amid hopes for a quicker end to the Middle East conflict. The easing cost of crude provided comfort to investors worried about market stability.

The drop in crude and natural gas prices came after President Donald Trump hinted at an earlier resolution to the ongoing tensions compared to his previous estimates. Despite this, concerns persisted as U.S. officials suggested increased military strikes against Iran, which simultaneously threatened to maintain its oil blockade.

The market's reaction saw mixed results across various sectors, with technology stocks leading gains. Meanwhile, energy shares dipped slightly, and travel stocks continued to struggle. Investors are closely watching for signs of how current events will influence inflation, economic growth, and future Federal Reserve rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)