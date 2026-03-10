Dense Fog Creates Chaos for Air Travelers

Dense fog and poor visibility led to the diversion of an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi, officials announced on Tuesday morning. The aircraft was redirected to Kolkata but managed to touchdown in Ranchi by noon as weather conditions improved.

The flight, originally scheduled to arrive at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport at 9:45 am, faced the sudden detour due to the low visibility around the airport. Vinod Kumar, the Airport Director, confirmed details of the disruption to PTI.

This foggy weather also delayed multiple flights, inconveniencing passengers throughout the morning. Authorities have advised travelers to verify flight statuses ahead of departure, as the IMD forecasts continued thunderstorms with rain in parts of Jharkhand through Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)