Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc Partners with CMR Green Technologies for Eco-Friendly Alloy Facility

Hindustan Zinc Ltd partners with CMR Green Technologies to establish a plant at Zinc Park, Rajasthan, for producing sustainable zinc alloys. This venture aims to boost local manufacturing, support the circular economy, and meet the increasing demand in sectors like automotive and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:31 IST
Hindustan Zinc Partners with CMR Green Technologies for Eco-Friendly Alloy Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward sustainable industrial development, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has teamed up with CMR Green Technologies Ltd to set up a manufacturing facility at Zinc Park in Rajasthan.

Under the new Memorandum of Understanding, CMR will focus on producing high-quality zinc alloys, crucial for sectors including automotive, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

The initiative aims to leverage the circular economy by enhancing metal recovery and reuse to meet growing demands both domestically and internationally, highlighting a strategic vision for industrial growth and eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026