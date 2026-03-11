Hindustan Zinc Partners with CMR Green Technologies for Eco-Friendly Alloy Facility

In a significant move toward sustainable industrial development, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has teamed up with CMR Green Technologies Ltd to set up a manufacturing facility at Zinc Park in Rajasthan.

Under the new Memorandum of Understanding, CMR will focus on producing high-quality zinc alloys, crucial for sectors including automotive, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

The initiative aims to leverage the circular economy by enhancing metal recovery and reuse to meet growing demands both domestically and internationally, highlighting a strategic vision for industrial growth and eco-friendly practices.

