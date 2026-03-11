Hindustan Zinc Partners with CMR Green Technologies for Eco-Friendly Alloy Facility
Hindustan Zinc Ltd partners with CMR Green Technologies to establish a plant at Zinc Park, Rajasthan, for producing sustainable zinc alloys. This venture aims to boost local manufacturing, support the circular economy, and meet the increasing demand in sectors like automotive and infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move toward sustainable industrial development, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has teamed up with CMR Green Technologies Ltd to set up a manufacturing facility at Zinc Park in Rajasthan.
Under the new Memorandum of Understanding, CMR will focus on producing high-quality zinc alloys, crucial for sectors including automotive, infrastructure, and consumer goods.
The initiative aims to leverage the circular economy by enhancing metal recovery and reuse to meet growing demands both domestically and internationally, highlighting a strategic vision for industrial growth and eco-friendly practices.
