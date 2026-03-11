Mumbai's Crackdown on Traffic Violations: Over 20 Lakh Motorists Fined

Mumbai saw a massive crackdown on traffic offenders in 2025, as revealed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Mumbai police issued challans to an astounding 20,38,440 motorists, with half penalized for wrong parking, he informed.

The city's traffic department took significant action, especially against vehicles parked on footpaths, with 1,636 motorists facing repercussions. Additionally, a substantial number were fined for jumping signals, and two-wheeler riders for helmet violations.

In a broader action, the Regional Transport Office also clamped down on vehicles sporting fancy number plates, taking action against 18,368 such vehicles over a span of nearly two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)